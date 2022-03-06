Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs second-fastest NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash since 2003

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL Scouting Combine has a new 40-yard-dash king among defensive backs, and it nearly had a new record-holder in the event.
Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes ran a 4.23-second 40 on Sunday, the fastest time by a combine DB in the NFL Network era (since 2003) and the best mark of the 2022 combine thus far.
Barnes came within one one-hundredth of a second of tying John Ross' combine record (4.22, set in 2017). There's only one group of defensive backs left to run the 40 as of this writing, which means Barnes has a good chance to depart Indy with the top time of this year's combine and the second-fastest time of any player since '03.
UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen, who was in the same combine group as Barnes, clocked a 4.26 40 on Sunday, which is tied for the fourth-fastest time since '03, behind Ross, Barnes and former Titans RB Chris Johnson (4.24 in 2008). Former Steelers RB Dri Archer ran a 4.26 in 2014, nine years after former Texans WR Jerome Mathis posted the same time.
This year's combine has turned into a showcase for turf burners from Baylor. Heading into Sunday, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had the best time of the '22 combine. He ran a 4.28 on Thursday night.
Barnes' speed should not have come as a surprise to NFL evaluators, as he was ranked second on NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of candidates to run the fastest 40 in Indianapolis. The 5-foot-11 1/2, 183-pound CB holds the Texas high-school record in the 100-meter dash (10.22 seconds) and was a member of the track team at BU.