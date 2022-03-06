Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs second-fastest NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash since 2003

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen, who was in the same combine group as Barnes, clocked a 4.26 40 on Sunday, which is tied for the fourth-fastest time since '03, behind Ross, Barnes and former Titans RB Chris Johnson (4.24 in 2008). Former Steelers RB Dri Archer ran a 4.26 in 2014, nine years after former Texans WR Jerome Mathis posted the same time.

This year's combine has turned into a showcase for turf burners from Baylor. Heading into Sunday, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had the best time of the '22 combine. He ran a 4.28 on Thursday night.