DT prospect Jordan Davis posts stunning 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds on Day 3 of NFL Combine

Jeremiah ranks Davis as the No. 17 prospect this year. There's been discussion about whether he might still be available at a later slotting than that, in part because of doubts about his pass-rushing ability. With the stunning speed he showed in the 40, and an unofficial 1.68 10-yard split during the run, he's going to put some questions about his athleticism to rest, but perhaps not all. As NFL Network's Peter Schrager mentioned on Friday's broadcast, Davis played at a heavier weight last season at Georgia and NFL teams will want to see if he can keep his weight down on a consistent basis to ensure he can maintain the type of explosiveness he showed on Friday.