DT prospect Jordan Davis posts stunning 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds on Day 3 of NFL Combine

Published: Mar 05, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Dan Parr

INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis kicked off Day 3 at the NFL Scouting Combine with a truly jaw-dropping moment.

At 341 pounds, Davis ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash, creating a stir at Lucas Oil Stadium and beyond with a freakish display of speed for a player of his size. His first run was unofficially clocked at 4.82 but the official time was even better. Not surprisingly, he decided not to run a second attempt, even though the official time had not yet been released.

His time is the fastest in the NFL Network era (since 2003) for a combine participant of 310 pounds or more, per Next Gen Stats.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah reported he received a text from an NFL general manager that read "Wow!!!" in the immediate aftermath of the run. Davis grabbed Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons' attention, too.

Jeremiah ranks Davis as the No. 17 prospect this year. There's been discussion about whether he might still be available at a later slotting than that, in part because of doubts about his pass-rushing ability. With the stunning speed he showed in the 40, and an unofficial 1.68 10-yard split during the run, he's going to put some questions about his athleticism to rest, but perhaps not all. As NFL Network's Peter Schrager mentioned on Friday's broadcast, Davis played at a heavier weight last season at Georgia and NFL teams will want to see if he can keep his weight down on a consistent basis to ensure he can maintain the type of explosiveness he showed on Friday.

For some context, Davis' 10-yard split was faster than the one J.J. Watt posted at the 2011 combine (1.71), when he weighed in at 290 pounds -- 51 pounds lighter than Davis.

Later during Saturday's workout, Davis posted a 10-foot-3 broad jump, which is the longest such jump since 2003 by a combine participant who weighed 300 or more pounds.

