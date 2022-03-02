2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Seven candidates to run fastest 40-yard dash

Date of combine workout: 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3





Gray is my top candidate to run the fastest 40-yard dash this week. With speed that is easy to spot on tape, he has an explosive first gear and the ability to pull away from defenders. Gray's track background is solid -- he took home the Texas Class 3A state title in the 100-meter dash in 2017. He also posted the fastest speed of any offensive player at the 2022 Senior Bowl, hitting 22.01 miles per hour. He's been tracking to run in the 4.2s during his combine training preparation.