2022 NFL Draft

Top QB prospect Malik Willis will throw, but won't run at NFL Scouting Combine

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 12:18 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

INDIANAPOLIS -- One of the top arms in the 2022 NFL Draft won't show off his legs this week.

Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis told reporters Wednesday that he will throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he will not run or participate in other drills.

Willis, viewed to be a first-round pick in April's draft in many mock drafts, said he'd probably run at his pro day, which is scheduled for March 24.

Thankfully for NFL talent evaluators, Willis has already put his game on tape this draft circuit. The Liberty QB stood out at the Senior Bowl last month, displaying arm strength and escapability, leading both teams in Mobile in rushing.

While there is no consensus yet on who should be the top signal-caller to come off the board, Willis said he feels his name should be the first called among quarterbacks.

"I think so, but I don't make those decisions," Willis told reporters. " I hate that for me."

Even though Willis isn't running the gauntlet of drills, he's still making the most of the week in Indianapolis. Willis said he's already met with all 32 teams during the draft process.

Among the popular pairings for Willis are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in the market for a QB after Ben Roethlisberger retired this offseason; NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein all have Willis going to the Steel City in the first round in their latest mocks. Pittsburgh brass has indicated it's interested in adding a more mobile QB after years with the lead-footed Big Ben under center, making Willis potentially a top target. (Unfortunately for the Steelers and other clubs, they won't be able to get a good read of Willis' speed this week.)

Willis said Wednesday that he liked the Steelers coaching staff when he met with them, but doesn't know enough about the offense to know if he'd be a good fit with the club. The QB joked he prefers to play in an offense that "scores points."

The former Auburn and Liberty quarterback, who said he thought his NFL dream was dead after he transferred to the smaller school in 2019 and once considered football "boring," projected an air of quiet confidence on the podium Wednesday, not letting the conversation around his game affect him ahead of the biggest week of his professional life.

"Somebody's always gonna think you're trash," Willis mused. "If you focus so hard on whatever everyone's opinion is of you, you're never gonna be happy. I want to be happy, so I'm not gonna think about it. You can say what you want to."

Willis, Kenny Pickett and the other top quarterbacks of the 2022 class are slated to hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, live on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on much-discussed hand size: 'Whatever it measures, it measures'

Unsurprisingly, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was asked about the importance of hand size, how it might affect his play and draft stock, and even about how he can attempt to improve his current situation. To everyone's surprise, Pickett revealed he's been doing exercises designed to improve his measurement.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Is Treylon Burks the next Deebo Samuel? 'I try to mimic my game after him'

Could Treylon Burks be the next Deebo Samuel? The versatile draft prospect out of Arkansas underscored the comparison at the NFL Scouting Combine: "I try to mimic my game after him."
news

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says he's ahead of schedule in return from torn ACL

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he is ahead of schedule in his return from a torn ACL suffered during the national championship game.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: Leadership, willingness to be vulnerable separate me from rest of QBs in 2022 NFL Draft

Ole Miss' Matt Corral pointed to his intangibles, particularly his willingness to be vulnerable in front of teammates, when asked about why he should be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Four things to watch for at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

How are players' on-field performances evaluated at the NFL Scouting Combine? Cynthia Frelund puts results in context and lists three other things to watch for when prospects take the stage this week in Indianapolis.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 46 players changing spots, including three of the top four QBs. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral won't throw at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Ole Miss' Matt Corral, one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, won't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

How high is too high to draft a safety? How early will a QB come off the board? Adam Maya provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Friday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine amends protocols, will allow draft prospects to leave restricted areas 

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects on Monday that protocols for the combine have been amended to allow players to leave secure venues while they are participating in the event.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Six standouts from HBCU Legacy Bowl week

Which players helped themselves at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans? Charles Davis spotlights six standouts, including an intriguing talent at quarterback.
news

Draft prospects will be restricted to secure venues at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects Saturday in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that players attending the 2022 combine will be "restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for their protection."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW