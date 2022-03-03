Who is most likely to select QB Malik Willis in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Ranking seven contenders

First-round picks: No. 2 and 32 overall





I've always believed that teams with multiple first-round picks are more able -- and likely -- to take a big swing with one of them. It's hard to imagine that the Lions are locked in on Jared Goff at quarterback, and they'll have the ability to get away from his contract after the 2022 season. Taking Willis 32nd overall, with one of the selections acquired from the Rams in last year's Goff-Matthew Stafford swap, could be a wise investment with one of their two first-round picks -- but if they really want him, they may need to maneuver up the board rather than sit back and wait for Willis to fall to them.