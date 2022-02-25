Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL's five most interesting teams this offseason

The never-ending Aaron Rodgers soap opera will keep the football world glued to TVs and phones as the four-time MVP decides whether to play, retire or demand a trade this offseason. The cryptic social media messages and smug interviews have left everyone inside and outside of the Packers organization wondering whether or not No. 12 will run out of the tunnel at Lambeau Field in 2022.





If the thought of losing a franchise quarterback isn't enough to keep Matt LaFleur and Co. up at night, how about the potential of watching an all-world receiver walk out the door, too? With Davante Adams' contract up, the Packers either need to sign the first-team All-Pro wideout to a blockbuster deal or slap the franchise tag on him.





The uncertainty surrounding Green Bay's top two players is compounded by a collection of additional free agents the Packers must re-sign or replace to keep the NFC's back-to-back No. 1 seed as a top-notch contender in 2022 and beyond. Given the begging and pleading and salary-cap maneuvering general manager Brian Gutekunst must do to keep the band together, the offseason drama in Green Bay figures to be must-see TV.