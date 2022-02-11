Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

The Miami Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022.
New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe confirmed on Friday. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Omar Kelly first reported the news.
Boyer had been on former coach Brian Flores' defensive staff since 2019, serving that year as defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020. The Dolphins' defense ranked a middling 15th in the league last year in yardage allowed per game (337.5), but with rookies like edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and defensive back Jevon Holland steadily improving, Miami's stop unit was stingy for much of the second half of the season. Per the Sun-Sentinel, however, Flores stripped Boyer of play-calling duties just as the defense was beginning to improve. Over a five-game stretch from Weeks 9-13, all in Miami wins, the Dolphins defense allowed an average of just 11 points per game.
McDaniel also added Wes Welker as the Dolphins' wide receivers coach, per Wolfe. Welker coached in the same role for the past three seasons with the 49ers in McDaniel's offense. Welker played in Miami for three of his 12 NFL seasons, from 2004-2006. He'll have a dynamic young pass catcher to work with in Jaylen Waddle, who broke a rookie record last year with 104 catches.