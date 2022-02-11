Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

Boyer had been on former coach Brian Flores' defensive staff since 2019, serving that year as defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020. The Dolphins' defense ranked a middling 15th in the league last year in yardage allowed per game (337.5), but with rookies like edge rusher ﻿Jaelan Phillips﻿ and defensive back ﻿Jevon Holland﻿ steadily improving, Miami's stop unit was stingy for much of the second half of the season. Per the Sun-Sentinel, however, Flores stripped Boyer of play-calling duties just as the defense was beginning to improve. Over a five-game stretch from Weeks 9-13, all in Miami wins, the Dolphins defense allowed an average of just 11 points per game.