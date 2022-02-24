Restructure or release? Carson Wentz, Kenyan Drake among eight AFC players to keep an eye on

Waynes' 2022 cap number: $15,858,824

$15,858,824 Waynes' dead cap number: $5,000,000

$5,000,000 Bengals' estimated cap space: $49,257,379





My models and my eyeballs tell me that the Bengals MUST address their offensive line this offseason. My models say the best and most certain way to do this is to focus on free agents -- and then have the chance to double down in the draft if a certain prospect falls their way. The massive amount of cap space means they have flexibility, but it doesn't mean they should overpay just because they can. Waynes' 2022 cap hit ranks 10th among all corners, but he missed most of last season with a hamstring injury. And when he did play, he posted the lowest PFF grade of his career. Computer vision had his performance against slot receivers declining by about 20 percent in terms of first downs and touchdowns allowed in his coverage.