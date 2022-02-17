2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each AFC team must keep

Jacksonville already used the franchise tag to retain Robinson in 2021. But he earned the best pass-blocking grade from PFF of any Jaguar last season, surrendering just one sack in 539 snaps. The Jags are projected to have plenty of cap space, per Over the Cap, and I'd think strongly about extending Robinson or even using the tag on him a second time. I know 2021 second-rounder Walker Little is on the roster, and the team may yet decide to select a tackle with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But Trevor Lawrence will have enough to think about as he transitions to the second coaching staff of his young NFL career, and I'm not sure he needs to also break in a new starting left tackle in 2022.