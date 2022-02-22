How Charley Taylor almost became a Dallas Cowboy

I had no idea who they were, but I wanted to hear what they had to say, so I said they could come in.

Clark, a grocer, was accompanying Jones, whose son, Charley Taylor, had just finished an outstanding career as a running back at Dalworth High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, where schools were segregated at the time. Taylor had earned all-state honors from the Prairie View Interscholastic League, which organized Black high schools in Texas during segregation. But despite his record of on-field excellence, she explained, he was only being recruited by Black schools at the next level -- in fact, the Southwest Conference, which was home to schools like Texas, Texas Tech and Arkansas, would not have a Black football player on a scholarship until 1965.

Taylor's mother, whose first name was Myrtle, said he wanted to broaden his college options, so that he could prove he could play against any competition. She'd brought a few canisters of Taylor's film with her, and she wanted someone to watch them and tell her just how good he was.

Felker agreed to take a look and went to a different part of the office to review the film. After about 20 minutes, he returned, declaring that Taylor had a scholarship offer at Arizona State.