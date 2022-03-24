2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after free agency frenzy

The Panthers have not been shy about taking swings at quarterback since the Matt Rhule era began in 2020, with Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold failing to solve the position in successive seasons in Carolina. Pickett's hand size (most recently measuring 8 5/8 inches) might raise an eyebrow or two, but he is otherwise the most ready among the QBs in this class to step in and run a pro offense. And while Carolina's roster has holes, there is enough talent on offense (Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson) and defense (Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn) for this team to offer Pickett a chance to win immediately. Pickett ranked sixth in passing yards (4,319) in FBS and fourth in passing TDs (42) last season at Pittsburgh. Encouragingly for his NFL prospects, he also excelled against disguised coverages, according to Pro Football Focus (141.6 passer rating, highest among FBS QBs with 50-plus such attempts).





One wrinkle: The Panthers are currently set to pick sixth overall and then not again until No. 137, having previously traded away their second- and third-round choices in this draft. So if they want to add Pickett, they'll have to do it with the selection that represents their best chance to acquire a surefire impact rookie in 2022. But if Rhule and Scott Fitterer (who were both spotted at Pickett's pro day) are truly sold on him, they shouldn't let that fact (or the presence of Darnold, who is guaranteed $18.6 million in 2022) stop them from making yet another bold move.