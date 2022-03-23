2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Ohio State pro days

1) We finally got a chance to see Matt Corral throw, and he did not disappoint. Corral's workout showed off his compact, lightning-quick release, and he let it rip downfield a few times, dropping one over the shoulder of his receiver, then placing a back-corner fade on the right shoulder of his target in a red-zone session. He was accurate for the majority of his workout and his athleticism was evident in the twitchy bounce of his footwork. Corral's teammates didn't always help him out, dropping a few catchable passes and running the wrong route on one snap, but all in all, the workout was solid.