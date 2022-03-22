2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Liberty QB Malik Willis, Texas A&M pro days

1) Tuesday was a good day for Malik Willis. The QB acknowledged that he missed a couple of throws during his post-workout interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche. It's true that his ball placement wasn't perfect every time, but all in all, Willis was very impressive during his throwing session.

There was no question about his arm strength -- he proved that during his college career and at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month – but he still showed off his ability on some deep passes that drew big reactions from the crowd gathered for the workout in Lynchburg, Virginia. That said, he displayed the ability to slow the tempo down on underneath throws when necessary. Also, he took some snaps from under center, which was important, considering he worked pretty much exclusively from the shotgun in high school and college.

"More or less, I was just trying to show them anything they wanted to see," Willis told Wyche of his pro-day strategy. "I'm just trying to come out here and put it all on the table."