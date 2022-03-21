Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand measures larger at pro day than at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The Pitt quarterback's hand measured 8 1/2 inches at the combine on March 3, sparking conversation about whether having small hands for the position -- nine inches is considered to be adequate -- should hurt his draft stock. On Monday -- 18 days later -- Pickett's hand measured 8 5/8 inches, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, who is covering the pro day. It's a clear improvement but still short of the desired size for an NFL passer. The only QBs to start a game in 2021 with a hand that measured less than nine inches at the combine were Brandon Allen and Jake Fromm (both 8 7/8 inches), according to NFL Research. Pickett tied for the third-smallest hand measurement of any QB at the combine since 2003.