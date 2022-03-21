Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand measures larger at pro day than at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Tune in to NFL Network at 2 p.m. ET for Path to the Draft Pro Day Special: Pittsburgh.
An interesting thing happened to Kenny Pickett's hand between the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day.
It grew a quarter of an inch.
The Pitt quarterback's hand measured 8 1/2 inches at the combine on March 3, sparking conversation about whether having small hands for the position -- nine inches is considered to be adequate -- should hurt his draft stock. On Monday -- 18 days later -- Pickett's hand measured 8 5/8 inches, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, who is covering the pro day. It's a clear improvement but still short of the desired size for an NFL passer. The only QBs to start a game in 2021 with a hand that measured less than nine inches at the combine were Brandon Allen and Jake Fromm (both 8 7/8 inches), according to NFL Research. Pickett tied for the third-smallest hand measurement of any QB at the combine since 2003.
It's not unheard of for a player's hand measurement to increase leading up to the draft, though. Allen, for example, saw his measurement jump by 3/8 of an inch between the 2016 Senior Bowl and the '16 combine thanks to his utilization of massage therapy. Pickett, who has a double-jointed thumb, declined to have his hand measured at this year's Senior Bowl.
QB hand size often becomes a hot topic each draft season, with some scouts expressing concern about ball security for passers with hands on the small side, especially when they have to battle the elements in rainy and/or cold conditions.
Despite the hand-size chatter, Pickett remains a leading contender to be the first quarterback selected this year. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks rates him the No. 1 QB in the draft, as does NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah. The fifth-year senior is coming off a breakthrough season. He threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions on his way to earning a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
As you would expect for a prospect of his stature, there is high interest in his pro day. GMs Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Scott Fitterer (Panthers) and Terry Fontenot (Falcons) are in attendance. Nine teams had QB coaches on the RSVP list for the event: the Commanders, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Lions, Panthers, Saints, Seahawks and Titans.