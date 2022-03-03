Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand measures 8 1/2 inches at NFL Scouting Combine

The intrigue around Pickett's hand size has picked up steam in recent weeks, as he declined to have his hand measured at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January due to a double-jointed thumb. The former Panthers star revealed on Wednesday that he had been doing exercises in an effort to improve his measurement, but downplayed the conversation, saying "whatever it measures, it measures."

Quarterback hand size becomes a hot topic every year at the combine, with some scouts expressing concern about ball security for passers with hands on the small side, especially when battling the elements in rainy and/or cold conditions.