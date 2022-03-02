2022 NFL Draft

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on much-discussed hand size: 'Whatever it measures, it measures'

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kenny Pickett's late arrival to his Wednesday press session did not make reporters forget about his most popular current narrative.

It's still all about hand size.

Pickett was asked about the importance of hand size, how it might affect his play and draft stock, and even about how he can attempt to improve his current situation. To everyone's surprise, Pickett revealed he's been doing exercises designed to improve his measurement.

This all came before Pickett had his hands officially measured Thursday.

"Whatever it measures, it measures," Pickett said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'm sure that won't be the end of it, but that'll be the last measurement I'm sure I'll take of it."

Pickett didn't have his hands measured at the Senior Bowl in order to buy himself a couple of extra weeks to continue doing his exercises, which Pickett described as basic stretches. It matters because, well, he uses his right hand to grip and throw the football, one of the primary tasks of playing quarterback, and a smaller hand would logically make doing so more difficult.

To this point, he's played the position quite well, especially in the last year. Pickett emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate in his fifth and final collegiate season at the University of Pittsburgh, completing 67.2% of passes for 4,319 yards and a 42-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Panthers ascended accordingly, finishing the season as the 13th-ranked team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Pickett's rise has him projected to be selected in the first round of a draft that isn't especially strong at quarterback. The notion hasn't had an impact on Pickett's confidence.

"Everyone's gonna have their own opinions," Pickett said. "I think there's great players in this class. It is what it is. It's their opinion."

One of the teams in the quarterback market is a club Pickett knows quite well from essentially being its neighbor in college. The Pittsburgh Steelers share a training facility with the Panthers, and Pickett got a front row look at the Steelers during his time at Pitt, even spending some time chatting with coach Mike Tomlin.

"He'd always come over and hang out with us for a little bit during the summer," Pickett recalled. "I remember as a freshman, the first time that happened, watching Antonio Brown and Ben (Roethlisberger) out there and (Tomlin) would come sit down and hang out and I wouldn't leave the bench until he left. Been there for five years, so a long time I've known coach and it's been a pretty special relationship."

Tomlin's Steelers could choose Pickett as their replacement for Roethlisberger, and the quarterback would only have to shift his belongings to the other side of the UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Or the Steelers could go in a different direction, especially if Pickett ends up being selected in the top 10 of the draft.

Historically, at least one team spends a top-10 pick on a quarterback in nearly every draft. That could be Pickett, and barring a trade, that would eliminate the Steelers, who currently sit at No. 20.

Crazier things have happened, though, and a Pitt-Pickett pairing could end up becoming a reality. Familiarity is already on Pickett's side, and by the time Pickett ends up being selected, the talk about his hands will be old news.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Is Treylon Burks the next Deebo Samuel? 'I try to mimic my game after him'

Could Treylon Burks be the next Deebo Samuel? The versatile draft prospect out of Arkansas underscored the comparison at the NFL Scouting Combine: "I try to mimic my game after him."
news

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says he's ahead of schedule in return from torn ACL

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he is ahead of schedule in his return from a torn ACL suffered during the national championship game.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: Leadership, willingness to be vulnerable separate me from rest of QBs in 2022 NFL Draft

Ole Miss' Matt Corral pointed to his intangibles, particularly his willingness to be vulnerable in front of teammates, when asked about why he should be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Four things to watch for at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

How are players' on-field performances evaluated at the NFL Scouting Combine? Cynthia Frelund puts results in context and lists three other things to watch for when prospects take the stage this week in Indianapolis.
news

Top QB prospect Malik Willis will throw, but won't run at NFL Scouting Combine

Malik Willis, one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft told reporters Wednesday that he will throw but not run during the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 46 players changing spots, including three of the top four QBs. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral won't throw at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Ole Miss' Matt Corral, one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, won't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

How high is too high to draft a safety? How early will a QB come off the board? Adam Maya provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Friday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine amends protocols, will allow draft prospects to leave restricted areas 

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects on Monday that protocols for the combine have been amended to allow players to leave secure venues while they are participating in the event.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Six standouts from HBCU Legacy Bowl week

Which players helped themselves at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans? Charles Davis spotlights six standouts, including an intriguing talent at quarterback.
news

Draft prospects will be restricted to secure venues at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects Saturday in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that players attending the 2022 combine will be "restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for their protection."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW