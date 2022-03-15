NFL awards 39 compensatory 2022 NFL Draft picks to 16 teams

The San Francisco 49ers and reigning champion Los Angeles Rams tied as the teams receiving the most compensatory picks, with five apiece. The Los Angeles Chargers were one off the lead with four. The 39 compensatory picks include seven special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or general manager by another club. The special compensatory selections were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.