NFL awards 39 compensatory 2022 NFL Draft picks to 16 teams

The NFL announced on Tuesday it has awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2022 NFL Draft.
The San Francisco 49ers and reigning champion Los Angeles Rams tied as the teams receiving the most compensatory picks, with five apiece. The Los Angeles Chargers were one off the lead with four. The 39 compensatory picks include seven special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or general manager by another club. The special compensatory selections were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.
Per the league, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
Here is the full list of compensatory picks awarded to teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft (special compensatory picks denoted by an asterisk):
Round 3
97) Detroit Lions
98) New Orleans Saints
99) Cleveland Browns*
100) Baltimore Ravens*
101) New Orleans Saints*
102) San Francisco 49ers*
103) Kansas City Chiefs*
104) Los Angeles Rams*
105) San Francisco 49ers*
Round 4
138) Pittsburgh Steelers
139) Baltimore Ravens
140) Green Bay Packers
141) Baltimore Ravens
142) Los Angeles Rams
143) Tennessee Titans
Round 5
176) Dallas Cowboys
177) Detroit Lions
178) Dallas Cowboys
179) Indianapolis Colts
Round 6
211) Los Angeles Rams
212) Los Angeles Rams
213) Atlanta Falcons
214) Los Angeles Chargers
215) Arizona Cardinals
216) Indianapolis Colts
217) Detroit Lions
218) Los Angeles Rams
219) Tennessee Titans
220) San Francisco 49ers
221) San Francisco 49ers
Round 7
254) Los Angeles Chargers
255) Los Angeles Chargers
256) Arizona Cardinals
257) Arizona Cardinals
258) Green Bay Packers
259) Kansas City Chiefs
260) Los Angeles Chargers
261) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
262) San Francisco 49ers