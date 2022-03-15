NFL awards 39 compensatory 2022 NFL Draft picks to 16 teams

2022 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Tuesday it has awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers and reigning champion Los Angeles Rams tied as the teams receiving the most compensatory picks, with five apiece. The Los Angeles Chargers were one off the lead with four. The 39 compensatory picks include seven special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or general manager by another club. The special compensatory selections were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.

Per the league, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Here is the full list of compensatory picks awarded to teams ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft (special compensatory picks denoted by an asterisk):

Round 3

97) Detroit Lions

98) New Orleans Saints

99) Cleveland Browns*

100) Baltimore Ravens*

101) New Orleans Saints*

102) San Francisco 49ers*

103) Kansas City Chiefs*

104) Los Angeles Rams*

105) San Francisco 49ers*

Round 4

138) Pittsburgh Steelers

139) Baltimore Ravens

140) Green Bay Packers

141) Baltimore Ravens

142) Los Angeles Rams

143) Tennessee Titans

Round 5

176) Dallas Cowboys

177) Detroit Lions

178) Dallas Cowboys

179) Indianapolis Colts

Round 6

211) Los Angeles Rams

212) Los Angeles Rams

213) Atlanta Falcons

214) Los Angeles Chargers

215) Arizona Cardinals

216) Indianapolis Colts

217) Detroit Lions

218) Los Angeles Rams

219) Tennessee Titans

220) San Francisco 49ers

221) San Francisco 49ers

Round 7

254) Los Angeles Chargers

255) Los Angeles Chargers

256) Arizona Cardinals

257) Arizona Cardinals

258) Green Bay Packers

259) Kansas City Chiefs

260) Los Angeles Chargers

261) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

262) San Francisco 49ers

