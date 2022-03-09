2022 NFL Draft

NFL compensatory draft picks: What you need to know

Published: Mar 09, 2022 at 06:12 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With the 2022 NFL Draft less than two months away, the NFL is finalizing its compensatory picks for the draft.

Confused about what compensatory picks are and how they're awarded? No need to fret. We're here to answer your questions.

What are compensatory picks?

Compensatory picks are draft selections awarded to teams based on a confidential formula used by the NFL.

How are teams awarded compensatory picks?

The NFL's formula includes determining whether or not a player falls under the compensatory free agent (CFA) status, which is defined as such: A player who has signed with a new club during the prior free agency signing period (before 4 p.m. ET on the Monday following the most recent draft), or whose rights were retained by the prior franchise by tendering the unrestricted free agent; and a player who ranked within the top 35 percent of all NFL players according to average yearly compensation, with additional points assigned based on postseason honors earned or participation (total snaps played). Clubs who have lost more CFAs than they have signed or acquired are eligible to receive compensatory picks. Transition tag or franchise tagged players who receive an offer sheet and whose offer sheet is not matched by the tagging franchise do not qualify as compensatory free agents.

Teams can also receive compensatory picks if a minority coach or executive is hired to the same or better role by a different club as a result of the league's effort to increase diversity in hiring coaches and front-office executives.

How many picks are awarded?

A total of 32 compensatory picks are regularly distributed among the league's 32 member clubs who qualify to receive such picks according to the parameters of the aforementioned confidential formula. The picks awarded for diverse hires supplement the standard 32 picks, allowing the combined total to exceed 32. In 2021, 36 compensatory picks were awarded.

In which rounds are picks awarded?

Compensatory picks are awarded starting at the end of the third round through the seventh round.

When are compensatory picks awarded?

Compensatory picks are typically awarded prior to the start of the new league year. In 2021, compensatory picks were awarded on March 10, five days before the legal negotiating window opened on March 15.

When did the NFL begin awarding compensatory picks?

The NFL began awarding compensatory picks in 1994. The Baltimore Ravens were the first team to popularize approaching free agency with the goal of receiving compensatory picks as a result of player departures, and have received the most combined compensatory picks since the practice began.

