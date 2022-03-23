Around the NFL

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Published: Mar 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As it concerns the Seahawks, the offseason has very much centered around who's said so long to Seattle.

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward, however, is working out an extension with one of the team's brightest stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf﻿.

"It's really important to us," Carroll told 93.3 KJR on Tuesday, via the Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "We love him. He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we've ever had here.

"We are going to do everything we can to get it done."

Regarded as a freakish athletic specimen when the Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf, 24, has molded into one of the top receiving threats in the NFL and combined with ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ to become one of the best WR duos around.

Coming off a 12-touchdown 2021 season in which he also had 75 catches for 967 yards receiving, Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

With franchise quarterback ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ having been dealt to Denver and eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ having been released into free agency, the Seahawks are aiming to extend the Pro Bowl wideout who's arguably their biggest remaining star.

Having re-signed running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿, acquired tight end ﻿Noah Fant﻿ in the Wilson deal and with Lockett still on board, Metcalf leads a stellar group of skill position players in 2022. Locking him up beyond that isn't just a big move for the franchise's hopes on the field, but also to send a message to the fanbase that the Seahawks aren't letting all their homegrown talent get away.

A pivotal offseason for the Seahawks isn't done yet, and Carroll is well aware that working out an extension with the big 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf is a big deal, indeed.

