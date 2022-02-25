2022 NFL free agency: Team fits for 10 notable free agents

Clowney is now in a much different place, career-wise, than he was after the 2019 season, when he spurned efforts by Seattle, which had acquired him via trade, to retain him in free agency. After a down 2020 in Tennessee, a rejuvenated Clowney piled up nine sacks for the Browns, which would have made him the single-season leader on a Seahawks team that finished tied for 22nd in sacks last season. There is some risk in committing to the 29-year-old, who undoubtedly benefited from the presence of Myles Garrett in Cleveland and hasn't played a full season since 2017. And there will likely be competition, not least from the Browns, who would surely like to keep Clowney around. Finally, there is the potential awkwardness around the end of Clowney's time in Seattle. But there should also be a definite urgency to upgrade the talent base around Russell Wilson, which makes it easy to imagine Clowney returning to the Pacific Northwest.