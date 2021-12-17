Gardner Minshew trade fits: Six teams that could use the Eagles QB in 2022

Carolina is a mess at this position. In head coach Matt Rhule's first season at the helm, with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, the Panthers ranked 18th in passing yards, and they've only gotten worse at throwing the ball in 2021. In nine starts before going down with a scapula injury, Sam Darnold completed 59.5 percent of his passes with a 7:11 TD-to-INT ratio. Cam Newton, meanwhile, has done little to show his Carolina comeback should extend into next season, posting a passer rating of 73.6 and 28 rushing yards per game in his three appearances. Rhule might be running out of time to figure things out, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady already having lost his job. And there is the messy fact that Darnold is guaranteed $18.585 million next year. But given the team's interest in Minshew earlier this year, it would make sense to kick the tires on the 25-year-old QB again.