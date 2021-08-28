Around the NFL

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

Published: Aug 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minshew Mania is headed to Philadelphia.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022, per sources informed of the situation.

The team confirmed the move shortly thereafter, adding that QB Nick Mullens has been released by the Eagles in a corresponding move.

Rapoport added that the pick can become a fifth-rounder for the Jaguars if Minshew plays in at least one half of three games. As for the Eagles, landing the young QB aligns with the consideration the club gave toward spending a late-rounder on a QB prospect this year. Instead, they will use a late-rounder next year on a QB with starting experience.

Minshew has been the subject of trade rumors since the Jags landed the No. 1 overall pick, which they used to select Trevor Lawrence.

Despite the widespread assumption that Lawrence would be the immediate starter, new head coach Urban Meyer insisted it was an open competition between the rookie and Minshew. This week, that pretense was dropped, with the Jags naming Lawrence the starter.

Days later, the team shipped Minshew out of town.

Minshew Mania took hold in Jacksonville during the quarterback's rookie campaign, as the gunslinger provided excitement during a 6-10 campaign. Minshew went 6-6 as a rookie starter. Last season, however, the shine wore off with the Jags benching the quarterback to get a look at other options for the final two games.

Minshew finished with 5,530 yards passing, a 62.9 completion percentage, 37 touchdown tosses and 11 interceptions in 23 appearances, including 20 starts, over two seasons in Jacksonville.

The Eagles trading for the former starter continues general manager Howie Roseman's long-held stance of having as many serviceable quarterbacks in the room as possible.

Rapoport added that veteran Joe Flacco is expected to stay on the roster despite the addition of Minshew, who will be brought along as Philly's QB3.

The third-year quarterback isn't expected to bump Jalen Hurts from QB1 status at this stage. The Eagles still believe he can be their long-term signal-caller after using a second-round pick on Hurts, who flashed potential down the stretch as a rookie. Hurts has impressed during camp and needs reps to determine his future.

Hurts missed the Eagles' second preseason game due to a stomach illness but was back at practice this week.

If nothing else, adding Minshew to the mix gives the Eagles another option should Hurts struggle out of the gate.

While he doesn't possess a booming arm, Minshew has displayed accuracy and the ability to improvise on the move behind a struggling offensive line. With the Eagles' preseason action over, the third-year pro, however, won't have live reps in which to learn the offense.

The 25-year-old has proven to be a capable quarterback who can move an offense -- traits that will make him, at worst, an NFL backup for years to come. Whether he becomes more than that in Philly remains to be seen.

This trade is another reminder that the Eagles aren't shy about rocking the boat in the QB room. If Hurts struggles or goes down with an injury, Minshew could help step in without the offense missing a beat in a wide-open NFC East.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

The Panthers release fan favorite Joey Slye. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, ﻿Jordan Love﻿ is set to return to the Packers' lineup.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
news

Bills activate WR Cole Beasley, three others from reserve-COVID-19 list

The Bills activated receivers ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ and ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿, and defensive tackles ﻿Star Lotulelei﻿ and Vernon Butler from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Buffalo also placed defensive tackle ﻿Treyvon Hester﻿ on injured reserve and waived receiver ﻿Rico Gafford﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Joey Ivie﻿ to make room for the returning players.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 27

The Giants will again be without Saquon Barkley as the preseason comes to a close. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: I don't think Patrick Mahomes 'needed' year behind Alex Smith to be great

With a much-discussed QB conundrum going on in Chicago, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shed some light on the insight he gained from watching Patrick Mahomes evolve after sitting his rookie year.
news

Cardinals-Saints start time moved up due to Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that the start time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ida.
news

Seahawks TE Gerald Everett hoping to shine playing alongside Russell Wilson

Heading into his first season in Seattle, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett is eager to take advantage of the chance to play alongside Russell Wilson.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW