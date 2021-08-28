Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

Minshew Mania is headed to Philadelphia.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022, per sources informed of the situation.
The team confirmed the move shortly thereafter, adding that QB Nick Mullens has been released by the Eagles in a corresponding move.
Rapoport added that the pick can become a fifth-rounder for the Jaguars if Minshew plays in at least one half of three games. As for the Eagles, landing the young QB aligns with the consideration the club gave toward spending a late-rounder on a QB prospect this year. Instead, they will use a late-rounder next year on a QB with starting experience.
Minshew has been the subject of trade rumors since the Jags landed the No. 1 overall pick, which they used to select Trevor Lawrence.
Despite the widespread assumption that Lawrence would be the immediate starter, new head coach Urban Meyer insisted it was an open competition between the rookie and Minshew. This week, that pretense was dropped, with the Jags naming Lawrence the starter.
Days later, the team shipped Minshew out of town.
Minshew Mania took hold in Jacksonville during the quarterback's rookie campaign, as the gunslinger provided excitement during a 6-10 campaign. Minshew went 6-6 as a rookie starter. Last season, however, the shine wore off with the Jags benching the quarterback to get a look at other options for the final two games.
Minshew finished with 5,530 yards passing, a 62.9 completion percentage, 37 touchdown tosses and 11 interceptions in 23 appearances, including 20 starts, over two seasons in Jacksonville.
The Eagles trading for the former starter continues general manager Howie Roseman's long-held stance of having as many serviceable quarterbacks in the room as possible.
Rapoport added that veteran Joe Flacco is expected to stay on the roster despite the addition of Minshew, who will be brought along as Philly's QB3.
The third-year quarterback isn't expected to bump Jalen Hurts from QB1 status at this stage. The Eagles still believe he can be their long-term signal-caller after using a second-round pick on Hurts, who flashed potential down the stretch as a rookie. Hurts has impressed during camp and needs reps to determine his future.
Hurts missed the Eagles' second preseason game due to a stomach illness but was back at practice this week.
If nothing else, adding Minshew to the mix gives the Eagles another option should Hurts struggle out of the gate.
While he doesn't possess a booming arm, Minshew has displayed accuracy and the ability to improvise on the move behind a struggling offensive line. With the Eagles' preseason action over, the third-year pro, however, won't have live reps in which to learn the offense.
The 25-year-old has proven to be a capable quarterback who can move an offense -- traits that will make him, at worst, an NFL backup for years to come. Whether he becomes more than that in Philly remains to be seen.
This trade is another reminder that the Eagles aren't shy about rocking the boat in the QB room. If Hurts struggles or goes down with an injury, Minshew could help step in without the offense missing a beat in a wide-open NFC East.