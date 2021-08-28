Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

The Eagles trading for the former starter continues general manager Howie Roseman's long-held stance of having as many serviceable quarterbacks in the room as possible.

Rapoport added that veteran Joe Flacco is expected to stay on the roster despite the addition of Minshew, who will be brought along as Philly's QB3.

The third-year quarterback isn't expected to bump Jalen Hurts from QB1 status at this stage. The Eagles still believe he can be their long-term signal-caller after using a second-round pick on Hurts, who flashed potential down the stretch as a rookie. Hurts has impressed during camp and needs reps to determine his future.

Hurts missed the Eagles' second preseason game due to a stomach illness but was back at practice this week.

If nothing else, adding Minshew to the mix gives the Eagles another option should Hurts struggle out of the gate.

While he doesn't possess a booming arm, Minshew has displayed accuracy and the ability to improvise on the move behind a struggling offensive line. With the Eagles' preseason action over, the third-year pro, however, won't have live reps in which to learn the offense.

The 25-year-old has proven to be a capable quarterback who can move an offense -- traits that will make him, at worst, an NFL backup for years to come. Whether he becomes more than that in Philly remains to be seen.