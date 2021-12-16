Week 15 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Chiefs on Thursday Night Football; Packers nip Ravens





I started the week liking the Chargers in an upset, then learned Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Rashawn Slater tested positive for COVID-19. Watching OTs Trey Pipkens and Storm Norton try to protect Justin Herbert against this ferocious Chiefs pass rush didn't sound like fun, so then the plan was to take the Bolts to cover but thread the needle with a Chiefs win. Then the Chiefs' best pass rusher, Chris Jones, was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, as was athletic linebacker Willie Gay, and the line moved from 4 to 3. That's a tiny needle to thread. This is how they get you.





Brandon Staley's defense has quietly improved over the last month, with the issues against the run becoming less of a problem. Availability could still determine the pick here. Derwin James, Austin Ekeler and Asante Samuel Jr. are all game-time decisions. If they play, I'm back to leaning Chargers because -- gasp! -- I trust their quarterback more.