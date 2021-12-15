NFL QB Index, Week 15: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP race? Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert still viable

2021 stats: 13 games | 65.8 pct | 3,524 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 28 pass TD | 11 INT | 531 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 7 fumbles





Bruce Arians, master of the backhanded compliment even after a win, said the Bills did a "heck of a job" with their designed QB runs before noting he wouldn't put his quarterback in harm's way that much, and Allen was nicked up. Despite tests on Allen's ankle, he was able to finish the game and was still running incredibly fast after his injury. He's day-to-day.





I've been begging for the Bills to run Allen more with the playoffs close, and he was like prime Cam with 109 yards rushing and 308 yards passing (on 54 throws!) during the Bills' frantic comeback. A few off-target throws -- including his failed third-down attempt in overtime -- shouldn't detract much from a day where Allen carried his team. After the blitz fooled Allen so often early in the game, he adjusted like a veteran and made some throws with anticipation he couldn't have made a few years ago. Is he about to take off?