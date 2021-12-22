NFL QB Index, Week 16: Aaron Rodgers hits No. 1 for the first time this season! Joe Burrow eyeing top five

2021 stats: 13 games | 67.4 pct | 3,172 pass yds | 8.5 ypa | 18 pass TD | 8 INT | 47 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 7 fumbles





The Jimmy G discourse is almost as tiresome as the two-point-conversion and fourth-down discourses. After a sharp Garoppolo game, like Sunday against Atlanta, the numbers come out. The numbers are great, especially since midseason. The numbers matter, too, but I see the same ol' Jimmy G.





"Jimmy hasn't been much different to me all year," Kyle Shanahan said Sunday. "I think we've gotten better around him throughout the year."