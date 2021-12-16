Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend.

The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Lockett and Collins' additions to the COVID list come as the NFL endures a surge in positive cases. So far, the pass-catchers are the only two Seahawks to land on the list this week.

Their availability for the Seahawks' Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Rams is unclear.

Seattle's top receiver for nearly half a decade, Lockett is coming off his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season and just recently clinched his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign. The 29-year-old leads the Seahawks in receptions (62) and receiving yards (1,023). Lockett has not missed a game this season.

Collins has been a constant this season in Seattle's ever-fluctuating backfield. The 27-year-old is the Seahawks' leading rusher in attempts (108) and yards (411). Collins has also logged nine receptions, 87 receiving yards and two total scores in his 11 games played this year. Collins, however, took a back seat to former first-round pick ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ last week; Penny ran for 137 yards on 16 carries in Seattle's win over Houston, while Collins had just seven carries for 16 yards.

If Lockett and Collins are forced to miss Seattle's next game, it would be a major blow to a team on the brink of elimination from postseason contention. A Seahawks loss Sunday would ensure Seattle's first losing season since 2011 and just its third of the Pete Carroll era.