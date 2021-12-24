Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

﻿Nick Foles﻿ is back in the starting lineup in Chicago.

Foles will start under center for the Bears in their Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Matt Nagy announced Friday.

Usual starter Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury, but did play every offensive snap in Chicago's Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, completing 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards and one garbage-time touchdown. He could be the backup behind Foles on Sunday, though it will be a game-time decision, Nagy said.

"We are being smart," Nagy said of Fields' situation, via BearReport.com's Zack Pearson. "Trying to get through and see where the pain level is at and where he's at with that."

﻿Andy Dalton﻿ was ruled out Friday with a groin injury, leaving the Bears to turn to Foles while playing it somewhat safe with Fields.

Chicago is already eliminated from playoff contention, and Nagy's job is very much in peril with three weeks remaining. The prudent decision might be to keep Fields on ice with game reps being the only positive to be gained by playing him. Nagy seems to be leaning toward this approach by playing Foles over Fields, though an improvement in the rookie's health situation could allow him to be available in case of emergency.

Foles has spent the entire season in the shadows, watching from a safe distance as the Bears' fanbase grappled with Nagy's initial decision to start Dalton over Fields. Chicago has since vacillated between Dalton and Fields, with injuries causing further complications.