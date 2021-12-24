Around the NFL

Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

Published: Dec 24, 2021 at 02:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Nick Foles﻿ is back in the starting lineup in Chicago.

Foles will start under center for the Bears in their Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Matt Nagy announced Friday.

Usual starter Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury, but did play every offensive snap in Chicago's Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, completing 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards and one garbage-time touchdown. He could be the backup behind Foles on Sunday, though it will be a game-time decision, Nagy said.

"We are being smart," Nagy said of Fields' situation, via BearReport.com's Zack Pearson. "Trying to get through and see where the pain level is at and where he's at with that."

﻿Andy Dalton﻿ was ruled out Friday with a groin injury, leaving the Bears to turn to Foles while playing it somewhat safe with Fields.

Chicago is already eliminated from playoff contention, and Nagy's job is very much in peril with three weeks remaining. The prudent decision might be to keep Fields on ice with game reps being the only positive to be gained by playing him. Nagy seems to be leaning toward this approach by playing Foles over Fields, though an improvement in the rookie's health situation could allow him to be available in case of emergency.

Foles has spent the entire season in the shadows, watching from a safe distance as the Bears' fanbase grappled with Nagy's initial decision to start Dalton over Fields. Chicago has since vacillated between Dalton and Fields, with injuries causing further complications.

Now, those complications have produced a chance for Foles to take the field for the first time in 2021.

Related Content

news

Browns activate QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland has its quarterbacks back. The Browns activated signal-callers ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ and ﻿Case Keenum﻿ and starting receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just over 24 hours ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Packers.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (illness) questionable to play vs. Bengals after missing Friday's practice

An non-COVID illness could potentially sideline Baltimore's No. 2 with Lamar Jackson (ankle) still unable to get back on the field.
news

Colts place guard Quenton Nelson on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman. Indianapolis placed ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton clears COVID-19 protocols, returns to team ahead of Dolphins game

Sean Payton and his whistle are united again. The Saints coach tested out of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, allowing him to return to the team. He'll be joined by former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who is signing in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers rule out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) vs. Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another star receiver Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 24

The Bills will be without WR Gabriel Davis for Week 16. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Justin Tucker fully supports Ravens' decisions to go for two points over PATs in recent one-point losses

Two of the Ravens' last three games ended in defeat following failed two-point conversion attempts. Kicker Justin Tucker, who many peg as "The GOAT" at his position, recently expressed his support for the team's decision to not go for game-tying PATs.
news

Zach Wilson not focused on Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jags-Jets: 'I don't look at it as me against Trevor'

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson isn't viewing the game as him versus Lawrence to prove who is better.
news

Amari Cooper frustrated with Cowboys' offensive struggles, hopes to see more targets

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper﻿ was asked Thursday if he's frustrated by the offense's struggles, particularly when he's not getting the ball. "I got to be honest," he said, "it actually does."
news

George Kittle on Niners' loss to Titans: 'Our best players didn't play our best game'

The 49ers got off to a hot start Thursday night against Tennessee, moving the ball up and down the field and holding the Titans to just 55 first-half yards. But the Niners collapsed in the final two quarters, watching a 10-0 lead turn into a 20-17 defeat.
news

Mike Vrabel: People were planning our funeral, but Titans 'not dead yet'

Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers pulled the Tennessee Titans out of a four-game funk.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW