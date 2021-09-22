NFL QB Index, Week 3: Tom Brady claims top spot, while Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson bottom out

2021 stats: 2 games | 68.5 pct | 584 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 6 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles





So far, so good. The second week of Darnold's Carolina adventure featured shockingly pristine protection and a number of on-target fastballs to the first read. Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore get wide open for Darnold, who is throwing even shorter on average than he did under Adam Gase. I still want to see Darnold show progress against pressure or make a few more plays out of structure, but it's clear this Panthers team may not need its quarterback to ball out to win a lot of games.