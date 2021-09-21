The First Read, Week 3: Raiders are for real; Cowboys' defense good enough?

1) The Cowboys' defense is good enough: There's always the inherent danger of becoming too enamored with Dallas at this early stage of the season. There's often a confounding mix of drama and dysfunction that eventually infiltrates the team. However, the Cowboys do look much better on defense these days. They produced four takeaways in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. They snatched another two in a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Skeptics can point to the 400-plus total yards Dallas has allowed in each of its first two games -- and the fact that Los Angeles had two touchdowns waved off because of penalties -- but it's also worth noting that their defense doesn't need to be exceptional. It just needs to be good enough. So far, we've seen that this unit is opportunistic and it has some pride, especially since rookie linebacker Micah Parsons had to move to defensive end to compensate for both DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory not being available on Sunday. This unit should look even better if the Cowboys are able to run the ball as effectively as they did against the Chargers, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard proving to be a lethal 1-2 punch. Yes, it's still early, but this defense already has been a refreshing change from the hot garbage Dallas was putting on the field last season.