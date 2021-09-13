The First Read, Week 2: What Browns can learn from loss to Chiefs; plus, stock up/down, more

GENERAL MANAGER FOR AFC TEAM: "I think Lamar Jackson can still potentially take a step forward this year. He's the guy who makes that whole thing go and he's the best runner on that team. All those new receivers should help once they're healthy. Rashod Bateman was a big loss early because he's such a crafty route runner and I know they were high on him. (Bateman is sidelined as he recovers from groin surgery.) The big concern they have is that the run game has to open up the pass for them because you want to keep Lamar out of long-yardage situations. That's always where he's struggled and the best way to succeed on third down is stay out of it. They have to do a lot of damage out of their base offense. So we'll have to see what happens with those new (backs) they brought in. Latavius Murray is the best of the bunch but I don't see Le'Veon Bell giving them much. The scheme might help some but he's really slowed down in terms of his play speed. And if he wasn't productive in Kansas City, I don't see why he would be productive in Baltimore."