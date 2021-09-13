NFL Week 1: Cardinals good, Bills bad, Packers ugly

Back in May, I had Jameis Winston as a dark-horse MVP candidate, saying he'd "throw a ton of touchdown passes, substantially cut down on the picks and be an upgrade in the passing attack from the 2020 version of Drew Brees﻿." So far, so good. Under the watchful eye of Sean Payton, Winston had zero interceptions and five touchdown passes(!) in the Saints' stunning, 38-3 beatdown of the Packers. With New Orleans still recovering from Hurricane Ida, the Saints were forced to "host" this game at a neutral site in Jacksonville. No matter: Winston and Payton scored points in six of their first seven possessions.





On the other side of the ball, Dennis Allen's defense absolutely terrorized Aaron Rodgers, holding the reigning MVP to just 133 passing yards with zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a ghastly 36.8 passer rating. The Saints' D has playmakers on all three levels -- and the unit just handed Mr. Rodgers the most one-sided defeat of his starting career (35 points).





Payton will be a serious Coach of the Year candidate if his Saints can offer up more performances like this in the post-Brees era.