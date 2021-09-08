Nine last-minute predictions for the 2021 NFL season: Josh Allen and the Bills reign supreme

Trevor Lawrence is going to keep the Jaguars in games they have no business being in. This is one of the most skilled quarterbacks to enter the NFL in recent memory, which is why he was a no-brainer No. 1 overall pick. Meanwhile, No. 2 pick Zach Wilson has a high football IQ and gobs of wow talent. He'll have his ups and downs on a Jets team that's still forming its new identity under Robert Saleh, but the rookie will learn and improve over the course of the season. While I would start Trey Lance Day 1, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan can do whatever he wants because he's that great of an offensive guru. Lance oozes talent and is blessed to have such a loaded team and savvy coaching staff around him. Meanwhile, it's sinful that Matt Nagy is starting Andy Dalton over Justin Fields. But whenever Nagy comes to his senses and makes No. 1 the QB1, Fields will electrify Bears fans with his arm, athleticism and leadership. Lastly, Mac Jones must feel like he's in football heaven. I immediately loved the pick when New England made it, and figured he'd beat out Cam Newton in a fair competition. Jones did just that -- and now he'll take advantage of having the best coach in NFL history guiding him with a restocked cupboard. Jones will win Offensive Rookie of the Year and lead the Patriots back to the playoffs.