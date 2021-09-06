2021 NFL triplets: Packers, Bills climb; Falcons plummet

Quarterback: Justin Herbert -- Rank: T-9 (One game: 11 | 2021 prod.: 9)

Running back: Austin Ekeler -- Rank: 13

Pass catcher: Keenan Allen -- Rank: 16





This is no knock on (the perennially disrespected, if you ask him) Allen, who ranks in the top six in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards since 2017. But with Mike Williams expected to see more targets in new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's scheme, we don't see Allen racking up numbers like he has in the past, and he placed in the middle of a deep group of NFL pass-catchers, bringing the Chargers down ever so slightly. Ekeler returns after missing six games during a down 2020, but he's still in the upper half of the running back rankings, thanks to his ability as a pass-catcher. Herbert, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, powers this group, which should follow him as high as he can go. There might be some concern about the retooled O-line, but Herbert proved with his under-pressure performance -- he finished third or better in all key passing metrics while pressured, per Next Gen Stats -- that he's skilled at making the most out of any situation he's in.