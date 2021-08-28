2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL Research: In the competition for the Colts' QB2 spot, Jacob Eason finished the preseason completing 41 of 62 passes (66%) for 389 passing yards, no passing touchdowns or interceptions and an 83.3 passer rating. Sam Ehlinger﻿, who left Friday's game with a knee injury, was 21 for 31 (67.7%) for 288 passing yards, no TDs, 3 INT and a 57.6 passer rating.