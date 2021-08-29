2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Nick Shook's takeaways:

  1. Trevor Lawrence is the real deal. Lawrence compiled his best performance of the preseason Sunday, looking every bit like the No. 1 overall pick in leading two touchdown drives. His second scoring march was his most impressive, as he connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a trio of completions, with the final -- a perfectly placed pass to Shenault on a corner route -- going for a touchdown. Lawrence was red hot, repeatedly delivering passes on time and on target while working with a slight advantage of having some of Jacksonville's starters at his disposal. After trading Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia, Jacksonville took its first step forward with Lawrence in charge Sunday. The rookie delivered and appears ready to embark on his first professional season.
  2. The Cowboys' backup quarterback battle remains murky. Cooper Rush started the game with a chance to take a firm hold on the No. 2 spot on Dallas' depth chart, but with the Cowboys trotting out their second-stringers against a Jacksonville defense mostly filled by starters, it was an uphill battle from the start. Rush did little to impress, completing just 4 of 8 passes for 16 yards and failing to move the offense before handing the keys to his competition, Garrett Gilbert, who had an easier go as Jacksonville replaced starters with backups. With this considered, we really didn't learn much at all about how Dallas might proceed at the position, even after Gilbert led a nice touchdown drive that included a fourth-down conversion and a well-timed touchdown pass to Aaron Parker. It'll be interesting to see how this situation plays out as the Cowboys trim their roster to 53 by the Tuesday deadline.

NFL Research: Trevor Lawrence is the first rookie, and only the third player, since 2017 to record at least 130 pass yards and two pass TDs on 12 or fewer attempts in a preseason game.

news

Patrick Mahomes praises Chiefs' O-line following impressive preseason

The Chiefs new O-line has shown promise through three preseason games. Patrick Mahomes believes they'll be even better as the regular season wanes on.
news

Texans S Justin Reid calls opportunity to fill in as emergency kicker a 'dream come true'

With Ka'imi Fairbairn out due to injury, Texans safety Justin Reid was given the chance to be a unique dual-threat against the Bucs to close the preseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 29

The Vikings will be without TE Irv Smith to begin the year. Plus, other news around the NFL.
news

Vikings safety Harrison Smith signs four-year extension worth up to $64M

Minnesota's star safety is staying in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future. The Vikings agreed to terms with Harrison Smith on a four-year, $64 million extension through 2025.
news

Jets acquiring Shaq Lawson from Texans in trade

New York is replacing one Lawson with another. After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson for the season, the Jets are trading for former first-round pick Shaq Lawson.
news

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders enthralled with uptempo offense: 'It's going to be an exciting year for sure'

Entering his first season with the Bills, Emmanuel Sanders already is loving his experience in Brian Daboll's uptempo offense.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton will miss some games with neck injury

The Colts could be without receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ to begin the regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins out for season with torn ACL

The Ravens will be without ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ for the entirety of the 2021 regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo tests Sunday after exiting win vs. Washington with knee injury

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. The Ravens RB was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury remained unclear after the game.
news

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport reports that Ehlinger sprained his ACL and will miss about four weeks, but won't need surgery.
news

49ers DC excited about 'unlimited options' with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford back in lineup

It's been a little over a year since the 49ers made their run to Super Bowl LIV, an achievement bolstered largely by their defense. Ahead of the 2021 season, the team seemingly has all the pieces in place to remind the world of what they can do when healthy.
