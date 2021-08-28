Around the NFL

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Saturday's games

Published: Aug 28, 2021 at 04:02 PM
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2021 · 2-0-0
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2021 · 0-2-0

Kevin Patra's takeaways:

FULL BOX SCORE

  1. Josh Allen primed for MVP-caliber season. Allen shook off any lingering rust speckles in his first preseason action. The QB completed his first nine attempts, getting the ball out quickly. It looked like a basketball player warming up in a layup line, the way Allen dinked and dunked his way down the field. He easily found wide-open receivers, never tossing for more than 8.0 air yards in his first 10 attempts. After giving himself up for a sack, Allen unleashed his massive arm talent for a 31-yard laser over the middle to Gabriel Davis for a touchdown. The opening drive score displayed everything Allen brings to the table. He's willing to hit open targets short and let his WRs do work. But when necessary, the QB has the rifle to put it in tight windows. Allen showed the full bag of tricks in his three drives, making plays with his legs, a beautiful cross-body throw on the move. He hit targets on every level using the fastball and changeups. The Bills didn't even attempt a rushing play until the 17th snap of the game. The goal was clear: Get Allen loose and ready. The QB showed off and then some. It doesn't matter that it came against Packers backups. Some of the throws Allen made would have worked against All-Pros. Allen is primed for his name to be in the MVP race throughout the 2021 campaign.
  2. Malik Taylor a lock to make Packers roster? The 6-foot-2 Taylor impressed once again in preseason action, showing good hands and an ability to separate from defensive backs. Early, Taylor beat Pro Bowl corner Tre'Davious White on an out route for a 13-yard first-down. It was the type of route you want to see from a second-year receiver battling to make the squad. Later, Taylor showed good hands on a free play down the sideline, snagging the Jordan Love pass in traffic for 27 yards. Taylor caught five of his six targets (the one miss was a Love prayer in the end zone that was intercepted) for 69 yards. Taylor has pushed for a roster spot with a good preseason. If the Packers can't squeeze the Ferris St. product on the roster (they should), the 25-year-old has shown enough promise that he'll find a job somewhere in 2021.

NFL Research: Josh Allen threw for 194 pass yards, two pass TDs and a 122.9 passer rating against Green Bay, all preseason single-game career highs for the fourth-year Bills QB.

