Former first-round draft pick Josh Rosen signing with Atlanta Falcons

Six days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen is heading to Atlanta.

Rosen is signing with the Falcons, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The news comes a day after it was announced Atlanta backup AJ McCarron was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Rosen previously cleared waivers, but the Falcons have a need and he'll look to fill it.

Rosen is now bound for his fifth NFL franchise after he was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The Cardinals traded him to the Dolphins after just one season and after one season with Miami, he made his way to the Buccaneers and 49ers, but never played a regular-season down.