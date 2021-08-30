Niners preview explosive potential of two-quarterback rotation in win over Raiders

Sunday's preseason finale presented the 49ers one last chance to tinker with their quarterbacks before the quarters start counting.

Kyle Shanahan made the most of it. With usual starter Jimmy Garoppolo on the field to begin San Francisco's eventual 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Shanahan didn't take long to insert the player he and general manager John Lynch were incredibly eager to trade up to select in April. The results justified their excitement.

Trey Lance entered the game on San Francisco's fourth play from scrimmage, a handoff to Raheem Mostert on an inverted read option that created a wide lane off the right tackle. Mostert took the handoff 17 yards for a first down and a roar of approval from the Levi's Stadium crowd.

Six plays later, it was Garoppolo, not Lance, who finished in the end zone with a rushing touchdown. Regardless of the identity of the ballcarrier, the quarterback rotation had already found success -- and it would only continue to be effective throughout the remainder of their time spent sharing reps.

Garoppolo told reporters afterward the unpredictability caused by the frequent changes under center left the Raiders on their heels.

"You could tell it was tough on them," Garoppolo explained, via The Athletic's Matt Barrows, telling media members the Las Vegas defenders spent the final seconds before the snap still sorting out their assignments on a couple of occasions. "And that's what we were trying to do."

That they did, energizing San Francisco's offense with a new kind of fuel previously unseen in the Shanahan era. A team built on effective blocking and running became exponentially more dangerous when involving Lance, who is fully capable of ripping off a big run, but also must be respected through the air. As he proved later in the half, the passing game is still a work in progress, but armed with a cannon, Lance's presence makes for persistent unpredictability.