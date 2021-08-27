Top 5 Defensive Player of the Year sleepers; Broncos playoff-bound with Teddy Bridgewater as QB1?

And while Football Nerd Nation celebrated the freshness of Mathieu's tweet, which underlines the benefits of incorporating analytics into pregame preparations, I believe many players have been mining this fertile ground for years.

Back when I was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in the late 1990s, Gunther Cunningham would pass out scouting reports loaded with analytical data. From handwritten QB heat maps and WR route trees to graphs highlighting the opponent's play selection in critical situations, the late, great defensive coordinator would provide pages of intel to help us prepare for games. In addition, secondary coach Kurt Schottenheimer would pass out more worksheets and receiver cut-ups to enable defensive backs to get ready for their individual matchups. With star cornerback James Hasty also personally asking me to chart plays and touches, the Chiefs organization was already committed to analytics under Marty Schottenheimer.

That's why Mathieu's comments are music to my ears, as a former Chief and defensive back. The veteran is simply sharing the kinds of trade secrets that enabled a secondary featuring Hasty, Dale Carter, Mark McMillian, Reggie Tongue and Jerome Woods (and myself) to suffocate opponents with stifling coverage. Moreover, the critical information gleaned from those analytical scouting reports helped produce a pair of Pro Bowlers (Carter and Hasty) and a ballhawk (McMillan) who finished as the runner-up in the interception race in 1997 with eight picks.

I discussed Mathieu's immense importance to the Chiefs' defense -- and thus, the need for Kansas City to re-up him on a long-term deal -- last week. Examining the All-Pro safety's game, it is easy to see how his detailed study habits translate to such spectacular results on the field. The veteran plays a step faster than his peers and always appears to be in the right place at the right time when the ball is tipped, overthrown or dropped onto the turf. Mathieu makes educated guesses based on information and film study, and young players should pick his brain to see how he has been able to continue to play at such a high level despite suffering a series of injuries and getting up in age.