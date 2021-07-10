Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged Friday with felony possession of an assault weapon, L.A. County District Attorney's office spokesperson Greg Risling confirmed to NFL.com.
The charge stems from a March arrest in West Carson, California, in which Clark and another man were detained by California Highway Patrol after two loaded firearms were discovered in a bag in the back seat of their vehicle following a routine traffic stop.
Clark's arraignment is set for July 14.
In a separate incident, Clark was arrested in June for felony possession of a concealed firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court regarding this arrest on October 18.
The Chiefs declined to make a statement on the matter.