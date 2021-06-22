Chiefs DE Frank Clark arrested in L.A. for illegal possession of a concealed firearm in vehicle

Published: Jun 21, 2021 at 08:38 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end ﻿Frank Clark﻿ was arrested in Los Angeles Sunday night and charged with felony possession of a concealed firearm, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NFL.com Monday.

Clark, 28, was taken into custody around 9:20 p.m. PT after being pulled over near Grand Ave. and Adams Blvd. for a vehicle code violation. The routine traffic stop took a turn after LAPD officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag inside Clark's vehicle, leading to his arrest.

Clark was held in police custody until 2:30 p.m. PT on Monday when he was released after posting the $35,000 bond.

Clark, a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with Kansas City in 2020, is scheduled to appear in court on October 18.

