Chargers' bolt is BACK: 'Alpha leader' Derwin James drives culture of accountability in Los Angeles

James was among the first in line when the football gods were handing out athletic intellect and ability. But what takes his stature with teammates to a higher level is his unbridled passion for the game. Some people love the game for what it can do for them; others cherish it for the competition and camaraderie. James is the latter, which has earned him the respect and the right among teammates to push and pull them.

During a recent 11-on-11 drill, the defense was short a corner. Rather than let it pass, James immediately called out the culprit, whose name has been withheld by protective team members. It might have been a simple lapse to some, but to James, it was much more than that. He's trying to establish a culture of accountability on a team where there were issues getting the right people on the field during multiple games last season.

"Do you want to be out here?!" James demanded.

Two days later, when asked about his reaction, James didn't back down.

"I challenged him because there's no reason we should ever have 10 guys on defense," he said. "If anything, we should have 12 guys out there. The coach should have to pull you off the field, not hold things up to get you on the field. That's telling me that you don't want to be there. It's all about mindset when you take the field, and having the right approach. Having 10 guys, I don't like that."

His commitment and dedication is a reason he wears the captain's "C" on his jersey, and why he has the respect of those around him. The next malicious bone you find in his body will be the first. He is unfailingly positive and enthusiastic, with an intuitive sense of how to get through to people.

"He holds guys accountable, but he does it in the right way," general manager Tom Telesco said. "He knows when to push on guys, and he knows when to pat them on the back. He has a great feel and we missed that last season. He's that alpha leader that everyone follows."

James was regarded as one of the more gifted players in the 2018 draft, but inexplicably fell to the Chargers at No. 17 because of concerns about a knee injury sustained during his Florida State career. It didn't take long for James to make clubs regret passing on him, as he started every game for the Chargers as a rookie.

He opened the season at free safety, but the coaches soon realized his athleticism and intellect could make him a force on every level. So defensive coordinator Gus Bradley switched him to strong safety to allow James to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he could rush the passer, neutralize tight ends and, sometimes, defend receivers in the slot.

He finished the year with 105 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, six quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks, a stat-stuffing effort that immediately proved his standing as one of the most dynamic defensive chess pieces in the league. More importantly, his presence helped the Chargers reach the playoffs for the first time in five years.