Top 10 safeties heading into 2021 NFL season

Steelers legend Troy Polamalu was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, and Fitzpatrick is on his way to becoming the next great safety in Pittsburgh. Since he was traded from Miami to Pittsburgh after Week 2 of 2019, the Steelers' defense ranks top two in nearly every major defensive category, a huge leap after ranking in the bottom half in most metrics since 2018. Each week, we see how his natural talent, relentless work ethic and homework study pay off, leading him to put impressive numbers on the stat sheet. One that jumps off the page is the fact that Fitzpatrick, who has nine INTs since joining the Steelers, recorded more forced incompletions (eight) than receptions allowed (seven) last season. What's most impressive is how easy he makes playing the safety position look.