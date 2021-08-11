NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys up, Colts down as preseason heats up

Previous rank: No. 5





﻿Lamar Jackson now has more COVID-19 infections (two) than playoff wins (one) in his career, but the former MVP still sounds like a man very much on the fence when it comes to getting the shot. "I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it," Jackson said Monday. "Keep learning as much as I can about it. We'll go from there." While Jackson studies up on the research (which has already been done by scientists, by the way), the Ravens will hold their breath and hope their most important player won't disappear again.