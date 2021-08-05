Training Camp

Presented By

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 08:12 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A day after a brawl for all the headlines at New York Giants training camp, it seems as if all is harmonious in the Big Blue locker room and it's time to move on.

Veteran wide receiver ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ conveyed that the team is turning the page and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas.

"I think it was yesterday. Kind of got to move on and focus on getting better today," Shepard said, via team transcript. "This is training camp, man, emotions are going to run high, guys are fighting for jobs, we're going to be competing, so with that level of competition, things are going to get heated. It boiled over a little yesterday, but you learn from it and you keep on pushing and keep on moving on, and that's what we're focused on doing today."

It boiled over Tuesday when running back ﻿Corey Clement﻿ broke into the third level on a run and was hit by safety Xavier McKinney. Tight end ﻿Evan Engram﻿ followed with a push to McKinney and safety Logan Ryan retaliated in defense of his defensive backfield mate with a shove of his own. Thereafter, the rest of the team joined in the skirmish.

Drawing as much notice as the donnybrook was Judge's reaction. The second-year coach set his team to running and doing push-ups as punishment. It's nothing new in the still-short but memorable Judge era.

For Shepard, it now comes with the territory and he was rather emphatic as to how those who disagree can handle it.

"That's kind of the standard that we've set here in this building and as a team, and I think guys have bought in and know what to expect whenever you step on the field and when you're playing under a guy like coach Judge," Shepard said. "If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave. But that's the way that we do things around here and everybody is standing by that, and I'm all for it. I mean, it's a little different for us because we're receivers, we've got to be able to run all day, but I don't mind it."

Following all the hubbub on Tuesday, things returned to being puppies and rainbows rather quickly.

"We're great, man," Ryan said via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano on Tuesday. "It's football. It's a physical sport. If you're not tough or chippy I don't know if you can play this game. Me, Evan, we're locker buddies. We'll be fine. This is a football team. Practice gets physical and chippy, but everything gets left between the lines."

So the Giants are moving on from their Tuesday tussle, but Judge is confident they're coming away wiser for the dust-up.

"What happened yesterday at practice would have taken away an opportunity to win a game based on the actions on the field," Judge said Wednesday, "so there needs to be consequences, there needs to be a lesson learned and we need to move forward as a team and not repeat the mistake."

Related Content

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Zac Taylor: 'No cause for panic' as Joe Burrow, Bengals offense struggle at training camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals issues on offense in the early part of training camp and QB Joe Burrow continues to search for his rhythm. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'a work in progress'

The Packers welcomed their star QB back with open arms after an offseason of tension. So far, Aaron Rodgers seems to be in no rush to declare all is well in Green Bay.
news

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing a trade for a veteran QB -- someone like Nick Foles, perhaps? Head coach Frank Reich addressed that possibility Wednesday, stating that this is Carson Wentz's team and Foles is currently on the Chicago Bears.
news

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

The Giants are losing Joe Looney to retirement. The veteran OL signed with New York on July 31.
news

Vikings expect QB Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday after stint on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota expects its starting QB back at practice this week following a stint on the COVID list.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Colts giving second-year QB Jacob Eason a closer look after Wentz injury

The Colts are giving second-year quarterback ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ a close look before making any big moves in reaction to Carson Wentz's foot injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater: In-depth look at the determining factors, decision-makers and stakes involved in Broncos' QB battle

James Palmer takes you behind the scenes on how the battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the Broncos' starting QB job could have a profound impact on the franchise for years to come.
news

Colts guard Quenton Nelson aiming for Week 1 return after undergoing foot surgery

All-Pro guard ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ wants to be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts' season opener. Nelson underwent surgery Tuesday on his foot after suffering virtually the same injury that QB Carson Wentz is dealing with
news

Roundup: New York Jets sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets have signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson on Wednesday, the team announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW