Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

Published: Aug 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense. It was the first time the sixth-round QB worked with the first-team offense, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, and with that Ehlinger also saw a starting NFL defense for the first time. In the wake of Carson Wentz﻿'s foot injury, it was second-year QB Jacob Eason taking those reps up until his point. The two split the starting reps on Tuesday and will do so for the remainder of the week including the team's oncoming joint practices with the Panthers, according to Keefer. Ehlinger, who started three seasons at Texas, has shown pocket poise and an effective ability to run the ball during his college years, which is an aspect that could potentially separate himself from Eason. It's still unclear how long the Colts will be without Wentz, but coach Frank Reich and the Colts have maintained their desire to roll with what they have at QB before making any drastic moves. Tuesday's development will certainly lead to speculation of an all-out QB competition between Eason and Ehlinger for the right to start Week 1 should Wentz remain absent.
  • Washington quarterback ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ has no problem playing in the preseason as he enters Year 17. "I think it'll be good. It'll be good to get out there and go through the process with the guys," Fitzpatrick told NFL Network's Kim Jones on Inside Training Camp Live. "I'm new and I'm trying to get a feel for some of these guys, but even just the communication in and out of the huddle, getting out there, looking at the play clock again, communicating with the line on pass plays and run plays, that kind of stuff. It's good to get a little dress rehearsal. So I'm excited to be out there for a little bit." Prior to training camp, coach Ron Rivera established a QB competition between Fitzpatrick and ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿, making Washington's preseason slate an important measure for the season ahead. WFT visits the New England Patriots on Thursday live on NFL Network (7:30 p.m. ET) for their first preseason game.

