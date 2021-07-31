Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Joining Blough in the celebration was Jared Goff﻿, who's experienced a whirlwind of his own in recent years. Four years ago, he was starting for a Rams team coming off a four-win season and helped lead his club to the playoffs with then-first-year coach Sean McVay. An offseason trade to Detroit aligns him with first-year coach Dan Campbell, with the two tasked to turn around the 5-11 Lions. That isn't daunting to Goff. "It can happen that fast," he said Saturday on Back Together Saturday. "And that's our goal, is to be extremely competitive this year and win a championship."