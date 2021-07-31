Training Camp

Presented By

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 01:11 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Lions quarterback David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for. His wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. The Lions turned the event into a surprise watch party, with the coaching staff joining Blough and the other quarterbacks in a conference room. Blough could be seen rabidly cheering on Gonzalez -- her time of 55.32 set a Colombian national record -- and then later realizing several members of the organization had attended the viewing. "I turn around and see them and it just made us feel loved," the 26-year-old backup QB said. "It made me feel loved. Sending the video I had to Melissa made her emotional and cry. That's what it's all about. This is a family, it's what we're trying to build and it was very special."

Joining Blough in the celebration was Jared Goff﻿, who's experienced a whirlwind of his own in recent years. Four years ago, he was starting for a Rams team coming off a four-win season and helped lead his club to the playoffs with then-first-year coach Sean McVay. An offseason trade to Detroit aligns him with first-year coach Dan Campbell, with the two tasked to turn around the 5-11 Lions. That isn't daunting to Goff. "It can happen that fast," he said Saturday on Back Together Saturday. "And that's our goal, is to be extremely competitive this year and win a championship."

  • It's a new era in New York, where the Jets have a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback. Success might take time to ferment, but forgive their fans for their impatience. The team's last playoff appearance (and win) came more than 10 years ago. Its last division championship was in 2002. Its last Super Bowl was the sport's third one ever, in January of 1969. Man had yet to walk on the moon. But If Zach Wilson keeps connecting downfield with fellow rookie Elijah Moore, perhaps these Jets will be ready to take off in the near future.
  • Following the bad practice heard around the world Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a better effort Saturday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski said the two days served as a good reminder for a team aiming to win it all again. "It's difficult, its difficult to win a preseason game," Gronk said on Back Together Saturday. "It's difficult to win on a daily basis, week to week. Just being in the league forever, whatever's in the past is in the past. It doesn't matter if you won the Super Bowl last year. That was great getting that ring, celebrating it. But that's bye now, bye-bye. It's a new season. We just got to focus and we got to get better every single day, and we got to find ways to get better. Because everyone's coming at us, throwing whatever they got at us and we got to be ready for it."
  • The Raiders have one of the best tight ends in the league in Darren Waller﻿. The rest of their receiving corps is full of questions and potential. Jon Gruden said he's "most excited about" fellow TE Foster Moreau﻿, who had a promising rookie campaign in 2019 but was hampered by injuries last year. "When we get into our two tight end set, it's really something," Gruden said. But what about Las Vegas' wideouts? Expectations remain high for a pair of 2020 draft picks. "(Bryan) Edwards has great ability," Gruden said on BTS. "He's got great ability. I'm excited about him. You see he looks like T.O., he looks like one of the number one wideouts in the league. And (Henry) Ruggs is putting it together. I think his experience shows."
  • For the first time in training camp, Jameis Winston took first-team reps with the Saints as the battle for QB1 plays out with Taysom Hill, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reports. However, there's no hurry for head coach Sean Payton and Co. to determine a starter. "At this point, there's no major concern within the organization about how that position is going to play out," Trotter said. "Over the last two years, when Drew Brees -- their future Hall of Fame quarterback who retired this offseason -- was down with injury, the Saints went 8-1. Sean Payton and his staff have done a tremendous job in terms of fitting the offense to the skillset of the quarterback. They will continue to do that." Trotter added that the competition will continue through camp and the preseason until Payton makes his decision.
  • Saints coach Sean Payton seemed displeased with star wideout Michael Thomas not undergoing surgery sooner on his balky ankle, an injury that will sideline him for the start of the season. Winston offered a different point of view, asserting that he and others are not upset with Thomas. "We're encouraging our teammates, here," he told reporters. "That's what we do. We got his back. I got his back, 100%." Thomas' indefinite absence will surely compromise New Orleans' passing game. It's a blow for Winston, who's embroiled in a competition with Taysom Hill﻿. But Winston sounded more hurt for his teammate than himself. "I was devastated," the former Bucs QB said. "He's one of the best receivers in the game. The thing about Mike Thomas, you know, he's working his tail off to get back with us. It's not like we have a guy that's not gonna be working. This guy is one of the most dominant receivers over the past five years, this guy has a tremendous work ethic, this guy wants to be here, so I guarantee you Mike Thomas is working his tail off right now to get back with us."
  • Observers at Broncos training camp are split on whether Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater is leading the quarterback derby. But there's not yet a front runner among the team's decision-makers, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The Broncos are hoping one of the two will separate himself in the coming weeks but might use the entire preseason before making a decision, Palmer added. One of the determining factors is which QB makes fewer mistakes. Given Denver's strong defense and supporting cast on offense, a game-manager is seen as an attractive option. That would seem to favor Bridgewater, although he threw three consecutive interceptions during a team period Saturday. "This decision is nowhere close to being made," Palmer said. "Every rep is going to count, but I'm told the games will count the most."

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

After spending a first-round pick on the QB position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran ﻿Cam Newton﻿ , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.
news

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

There's no tension at DOlphins camp between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

N'Keal Harry very open to remaining with Patriots: 'I've just been focused on helping this team win'

N'Keal Harry's July trade request signaled he likely wouldn't be long for New England. If you asked him about his desires Friday, he sure didn't sound like someone who wanted to be shipped out of town. 
news

Tom Brady says he's found his 'voice' more after one season with Buccaneers

It might be strange to hear Tom Brady say he's still finding his voice after more than two decades in the NFL, but that's exactly what the 7-time Super Bowl champion told reporters Friday after a subpar Buccaneers practice.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Carson Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on "Inside Training Camp." Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins 'working through' issues with CB Xavien Howard

J.K. Dobbins wants to be regarded as one of the top RBs in football. To do that, he knows he must be a more complete one. That initiative could line up well with the Ravens'.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW