Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts shows off his hands with spectacular grab

Published: Aug 03, 2021 at 12:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • It's the second week of training camp, meaning there's still time to board the "Kyle Pitts Hype Train." Below is a shot of the Falcons' touted rookie tight end making a big play in practice.
  • The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Appearing on Inside Training Camp Live, Bucs coach Bruce Arians shed light on his team's attitude as they try to become the ninth team to accomplish that feat, while adding the looming incentives which should contribute to their cause this season. "Now they're hungry. These guys are really, really hungry to do it again," Arians said. "We've got a lot of guys where… You know, money talks too now. We've got a lot of guys working on contracts this year." Tampa Bay managed to keep the entire Super Bowl-winning starting lineup together as they go for two in a row. Several key players hit unrestricted free agency in 2022, with the most notable being franchise-tagged wide receiver Chris Godwin﻿, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul﻿, center Ryan Jensen, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh﻿, cornerback Carlton Davis, tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿, tight end O.J. Howard and running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. While bringing back this entire roster will be tough to accomplish in '22, the problem could certainly help their aim of repeating as Super Bowl champs.
  • Aaron Rodgers the Photographer? The Packers QB was spotted getting in some reps at a different position during practice.
  • Back in May, Lions rookie Penei Sewell admitted it wasn't easy shifting from left to right tackle but said he was up for the challenge. With a few months of experience -- and a week of camp -- now under his belt, Sewell confidently updated reporters on his progress. "It's been good. Now I'm a right tackle, you know what I mean? It's fun, " he said. "I just enjoy every step, enjoy every learning curve because there's going to be battles. I'm in the league now, I'm here with the big boys so I just gotta know that everything happens for a reason. It's next-play mentality, I can only control what's ahead of me and not what's behind me."
  • With the Broncos' QB battle in full swing, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was asked if either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater has created any separation. Shurmur, who's coached Lock for a season and spent time with Bridgewater in Minnesota, declined to say but did drop a notable soundbite about the third-year QB. "I've seen both guys getting better. This is the best version of Drew that I've seen," he said. "I think he's done a really good job. … Teddy has got experience in multiple offenses and so, what we call apple, somebody else called orange so he said, Oh, OK, it's orange,' so we roll and so I think Teddy's done a good job."
  • Keenan Allen﻿'s route-running is looking mighty fine ahead of Year 9. Just another day in the office for the Chargers wideout.
  • Think ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ is excited about the Saints' first day of padded practices? See for yourself.

Related Content

news

Art Rooney II on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's not written in stone that this is his last year'

If Big Ben﻿'s long and winding NFL career doesn't come to an end after 2021, it might not come to its end in Pittsburgh, either. Steelers president Art Rooney II said bringing the club's longtime starting QB back for 2022 isn't out of the question.
news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'being a little more conservative' with Dak, QB won't play in HOF Game

With Dak Prescott still recovering from a shoulder strain, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that the team plans to slowly bring its franchise QB back into the fold.
news

X-rays negative on Rams QB Matthew Stafford's injured thumb 

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a swollen thumb after hitting it on a helmet during Monday's practice. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports X-rays on Stafford's thumb have come back negative and will miss a few days. 
news

Joe Judge disciplines Giants players after on-field brawl

Giants coach Joe Judge had Giants players feeling like high-schoolers again, forcing sprints and push-ups after an on-field brawl during training camp practice Tuesday.
news

Roundup: Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson (COVID-19) back this weekend

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be back at the end of his 10-day absence on Friday or Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday.
news

Colts All-Pro G Quenton Nelson to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

In the aftermath of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s injury, the Colts' offense has been dealt another major blow. Quenton Nelson will undergo foot surgery today and be out 5-to-12 weeks
news

Panthers waive safety J.T. Ibe after 'unacceptable' practice hit on WR Keith Kirkwood

A scary moment unfolded at Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday after wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was carted off the field after taking a big hit from defensive back J.T. Ibe.
news

Deshaun Watson not at Texans' first padded practice as QB deals with lingering minor injury

The Texans' first padded practice of training camp kicked off without Deshaun Watson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Watson is dealing with what is described as a "lingering minor injury."
news

Dolphins teammates see more confident, improved Tua Tagovailoa

After a well-documented minicamp, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is showing improvement early in training camp according to his teammates.
news

Robert Saleh: 'Old soul' Elijah Moore 'already ahead of the game' in Jets offense

Jets rookie Elijah Moore is putting on a show early in training camp. Coach Robert Saleh describes how the Jets WR isn't playing like a rookie as he provides excitement in the Jets offense. 
news

Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II wows Vic Fangio with 'rare' camp: 'It's not too big for him'

The Broncos bypassed drafting a first-round quarterback in 2021. Instead, they plucked Alabama corner ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿, who the club believes will be a lock-down defender in Vic Fangio's system.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW