Training Camp Buzz: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts shows off his hands with spectacular grab

- It's the second week of training camp, meaning there's still time to board the "Kyle Pitts Hype Train." Below is a shot of the Falcons' touted rookie tight end making a big play in practice.
- The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Appearing on Inside Training Camp Live, Bucs coach Bruce Arians shed light on his team's attitude as they try to become the ninth team to accomplish that feat, while adding the looming incentives which should contribute to their cause this season. "Now they're hungry. These guys are really, really hungry to do it again," Arians said. "We've got a lot of guys where… You know, money talks too now. We've got a lot of guys working on contracts this year." Tampa Bay managed to keep the entire Super Bowl-winning starting lineup together as they go for two in a row. Several key players hit unrestricted free agency in 2022, with the most notable being franchise-tagged wide receiver Chris Godwin, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, center Ryan Jensen, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, cornerback Carlton Davis, tight end Rob Gronkowski, tight end O.J. Howard and running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. While bringing back this entire roster will be tough to accomplish in '22, the problem could certainly help their aim of repeating as Super Bowl champs.
- Aaron Rodgers the Photographer? The Packers QB was spotted getting in some reps at a different position during practice.
- Back in May, Lions rookie Penei Sewell admitted it wasn't easy shifting from left to right tackle but said he was up for the challenge. With a few months of experience -- and a week of camp -- now under his belt, Sewell confidently updated reporters on his progress. "It's been good. Now I'm a right tackle, you know what I mean? It's fun, " he said. "I just enjoy every step, enjoy every learning curve because there's going to be battles. I'm in the league now, I'm here with the big boys so I just gotta know that everything happens for a reason. It's next-play mentality, I can only control what's ahead of me and not what's behind me."
- With the Broncos' QB battle in full swing, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was asked if either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater has created any separation. Shurmur, who's coached Lock for a season and spent time with Bridgewater in Minnesota, declined to say but did drop a notable soundbite about the third-year QB. "I've seen both guys getting better. This is the best version of Drew that I've seen," he said. "I think he's done a really good job. … Teddy has got experience in multiple offenses and so, what we call apple, somebody else called orange so he said, Oh, OK, it's orange,' so we roll and so I think Teddy's done a good job."
- Keenan Allen's route-running is looking mighty fine ahead of Year 9. Just another day in the office for the Chargers wideout.
- Think Jameis Winston is excited about the Saints' first day of padded practices? See for yourself.