Training Camp Buzz: Bill Belichick mum on Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry roster drama as Patriots open camp

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, andNFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Already in midseason form, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to delve into specifics surrounding the off-field storylines involving cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver N'Keal Harry. "Not gonna talk about contracts and personal situations," Belichick told reporters, via NFL Network's Mike Giardi. Gilmore made his desire for a new contract abundantly clear once holding out of mandatory minicamp earlier this month while Harry formally requested a trade from the team. Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, did report to camp last week before being placed on the PUP list with the same quad injury that ended his 2020 season. Harry, a first-round pick in 2019, has always planned to report despite his trade request, but maintains his desire for a fresh start in 2021.
  • July 27 marks the highly anticipated date where 29 total teams begin training camp in unison, which is a first for the NFL. With the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicking off last week, all 32 teams are now in training camp mode. Here's how team social media accounts are celebrating the occasion:

