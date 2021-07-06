Around the NFL

WR N'Keal Harry formally requests trade from Patriots

Published: Jul 06, 2021 at 02:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

N'Keal Harry has not yet met his NFL expectations, and his representation believes it's time the former Arizona State star finds a better opportunity in a new home.

Harry's agent, Jamal Tooson, announced Tuesday he has formally requested a trade for his client. Tooson released a statement announcing the request submitted to the Patriots, who spent a 2019 first-round pick on Harry.

"For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N'Keal to thrive in New England," Tooson said in the statement obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn't met the expectations the Patriots and N'Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it's time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N'Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.

"N'Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it."

Harry appeared in just seven games as a rookie, seeing 24 targets and catching just 12 of them for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Tom Brady's final season in New England. The Patriots clearly were counting on Harry being a significant part of the offense in 2019, so much that when they realized they'd need additional help, they sent a second-round pick to Atlanta for Mohamed Sanu in the middle of the 2019 season. Sanu caught just 26 passes for 207 yards and one TD in eight games with the Patriots before his time there concluded in September of 2020 via release at the end of training camp.

Sanu's departure seemed to again open a door for Harry to make his mark with the Patriots, but his target totals stayed consistent with what he saw as a rookie, receiving just 57 targets in 14 games in 2020 and gaining 309 yards and catching two TDs. By that point, New England's offense had morphed into an attack that was less about moving the ball through the air than it was on the ground with Cam Newton now taking snaps as the starting quarterback.

Newton is back in 2021, and the Patriots demonstrated in the offseason they'll no longer accept the status quo in the passing game, signing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. It seems as if Harry isn't guaranteed to even make the 53-man roster by the time the season arrives and his representation appears to be getting ahead of a potential parting via termination by requesting a trade instead.

As we all know, controlling the narrative is important from a public relations standpoint, but Harry has yet to produce at a level that would warrant a demand for more attention within an offense. The big-bodied receiver carried NFL traits with him from Arizona State that warranted first-round attention, but because of the combination of injury issues and a change in offensive style, he has yet to establish himself as a reliable receiver in the NFL.

His agent wants to change that reality and is willing to fracture a relationship in order to create an opportunity that should be better for Harry, at least theoretically. With little to show for his career to this point, Harry's value wouldn't draw anything near the level of pick New England spent on him just two years ago. And with the free-agent market's top two tight ends (Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith) now in the fold, the opportunities will likely be harder to come by in New England for Harry.

There's no better time than the present to get out and attempt to find a better opportunity elsewhere. Harry's representation understands this and has taken the first step toward creating a fresh start. With little leverage left for the Patriots, we'll see if they're willing to part with a former first-rounder for pennies on the dollar.

Related Content

news

Panthers TE Dan Arnold 'ready to take on a bigger role' in Carolina

Dan Arnold isn't quite a household name but, in his first season with the Panthers, an expanded role -- and a bigger spotlight -- could be on the horizon.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard confident in receiving corps after relatively quiet offseason

Chris Ballard disappointed some Colts fans by not reeling in the biggest of fish in March, a reality that isn't the worst outcome for a team. The Colts did make moves -- they just refused to overpay to make a headline.
news

Delanie Walker endorses Titans TE Anthony Firkser: He's 'going to be elite'

A former teammate of new Titans starting tight end Anthony Firkser, Delanie Walker believes the Tennessee four-year pro will take a step to the next level in 2021 after following in the footsteps of Walker and Jonnu Smith. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using offseason to 'work on my mental health'

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to think about since he last took the field. In advance of a return to action -- he's competing in a Tuesday charity golf exhibition that includes Tom Brady -- the Packers' star QB talked at length about another important initiative of his this offseason: mental health.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 5 to July 11): HOF WR Michael Irvin retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. It's a four-year, $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported. 
news

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Drafted later than he expected, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was nonetheless excited when he was taken because he feels he's a perfect fit for the New York Jets. 
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all. 
news

Tight end Delanie Walker believes 'ankle will hold up,' opportunity will come in training camp

Though confident he'll find a squad when training camp kicks off, Delanie Walker believes potential suitors are likely apprehensive about signing him due to lingering questions about his ankle, which resulted in him finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans on injured reserve. 
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW